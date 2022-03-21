If you drive through the village of Cazenovia you'll notice it's a little "greener" these days.

From shamrocks, to lights, many businesses are showing "going green" to encourage visitors and celebrate Irish culture this month. This year's green campaign is not only looking to further promote local business, but also to garner some ideas and feedback for a large Irish celebration, which would include the village's first St. Patrick's Day parade, next year.

Many businesses are offering discounts, dinner and drink specials and selling special Ireland-inspired items in line with the campaign, its co-organizer operating right on Albany Street at her eclectic boutique, Lillie Bean.

"It was kind of the intent just to get people excited and to know about the parade for next year. And, just get feedback from people who wanted to volunteer, waybe who want to sponsor the parade. Maybe be involved in the parade somehow. There's a lot of feedback that we've had that's incredible," said Lillie Bean owner Esther Parsons.

Parsons said additional ideas for next year's Irish celebration in town include a 5K run and and Irish breakfast.

To find the local businesses participating in the campaign this month, look for the "Go Green" signs in their windows.

You can learn more about the campaign by visiting the Cazenovia St. Patrick's Day Facebook or Instagram pages, and if you'd like to give some input on next year's Irish celebration, just visit cazenoviastpatricksparade.org.