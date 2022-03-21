Amazon has postponed the opening of its massive $350 million distribution center in Clay for a third time.

Onondaga County officials say the 3.8 million square foot building is now slated to open in June.

Amazon began construction at the former site of the Liverpool Golf and Country Club in the beginning of 2020, expecting to open in the fall of 2021.

The delay was blamed on worldwide shortage of available parts needed to complete the infrastructure of the plant, which includes 10 miles of computer driven conveyor belts.

Amazon's other facility on Kirkville Road near 4-81 in DeWitt is expected to be completed sometime this spring, which holds its own 112,000 square foot delivery station.

This facility is expected to bring as many as 200 new jobs.