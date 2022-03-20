As places open up for nice weather, the Syracuse department of parks is hosting two job fairs ahead of the season.
Officials say they're looking to fill over 200 part time seasonal positions. That includes instructors, lifeguards, security and more.
Park staff will be available to answer any questions with opportunity to interview. Both fairs will be held at the Bob Cecile Community Center.
The first fair takes place this Wednesday night from 5-7 p.m. The second on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All applicants must be city residents and be fully vaccinated.