Today is the first day of spring but the folks at Saratoga Spa State Park are already looking ahead to summer.
They are currently taking applications for lifeguard positions.
Those interested should call the Saratoga/Capital District Region of the state parks department at 518-584-2000.
Many pools and parks had a tough time hiring enough lifeguards last year, it remains to be seen whether that will be the case this year.
Last year's shortage was blamed on a number of things including fewer certification classes in 2020, and a general lack of interest from high school and college students.