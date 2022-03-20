GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 30 journalism students from across the country completed the National Association of Black Journalists short course project offered at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro last week.

Students interested in broadcast careers worked with journalism professionals.

During the training, attendees produced a newscast and completed mock live shots.

Journalism professionals also taught sessions such as “why producing matters” and "preparing a new generation of media professionals.”

One Shaw University junior says it was worth it.

“This short course is helping to mold my journalistic skills. I wanted to become a better writer," said Kasonia Smith. "This was my first time being in front of a teleprompter and this has really opened a lot of things to my eyes in being the reporter that I aspire to be."

