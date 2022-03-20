Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized with an infection, a spokesperson for the court announced in a statement Sunday evening.

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the high court's statement reads.

"He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two."

"Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the statement concludes.

Thomas was nominated to the high court in 1991 by President George H. W. Bush. He is the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.