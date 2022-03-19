ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While gas prices seem to be dropping slowly, the cost of petroleum-based products is going up.

"So purchasing prices increased a lot actually," convenience store owner Behiya Kara said. "It already hit the market."

Kara runs her own BP gas station and convenience store in St. Petersburg. In addition to higher gas prices, she said she's already having to pay more for petroleum based products that she sells in her store.

"For example, we used to buy a big package of Bic Lighters for $46 or something. Now it cost something around $50."

The list of household petroleum based products is long. Chances are a product you use on your body is made from petroleum. The cost to buy them is going up for retailer and Kara said it's only a matter of time before that cost is passed on to consumers.

“Every store is different, but here I don’t wanna be the first store to do that because regular customers coming here every single day and getting their beer and whatever they need," Kara said. "I don’t want them to be like 'oh this is too expensive.' I buy this for a dollar and you sell it for two dollars — I’m going to a different store.”