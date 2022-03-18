ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The legendary family-owned business based out of Ybor City, the La Segunda Bakery, officially opened its first Pinellas County location in St. Petersburg on Monday.

“We thought that this was our next natural step,” said fourth generation owner Copeland More, 41. “I grew up in Tampa, but I’ve been seeing what’s going on in St. Pete with the growth.”

What You Need To Know St. Pete store has decor that reflects Ybor roots



The La Segunda Bakery in St. Pete is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.





La Segunda buys 50,000 pounds of wheat per week and is the world’s largest producer of Cuban bread

The La Segunda Bakery in St. Petersburg is located at 2424 4th St. N. and has a uniquely decorated interior which reflects its Ybor roots. There’s a red brick accent wall, globe lights, street signs and custom made wrought iron by the Vasquez family.

“They made the majority of the wrought iron that’s on 7th Avenue right now,” said More. “So, a long, long, family history of iron work that we wanted to have a part of in our cafe here.” ​