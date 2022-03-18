SALISBURY, N.C. — You see "NOW HIRING" signs in almost every storefront these days as a record number of people have quit their jobs. This has become known as "The Great Resignation" or "The Big Quit."

Whatever you call it, many businesses are struggling to hire and keep employees.

According to the Pew Research Center's latest survey, the top factors that are contributing to "The Great Resignation" is low pay, and the lack of opportunities for advancements

Shelby Maycock is an exception to this new rule. She has been a barista for two years at Koco Java where she works part-time while attending college.

“The longer you work here and the more that you reward you and the more that you step up they’ll also reward you so it’s pretty much a win-win,” said Maycock.

She and other employees say they stay at Koco because of the pay and the opportunities to move up the ladder. Conversely, those are the top same reasons other people in the nation are quitting.

People feeling disrespected in the workplace also attributes to over half the respondents. Thankfully, the atmosphere is not a problem at Koco Java.

“It’s really fun, but it can get really hectic, but it is a really good work environment,” said Maycock.

The co-owner of Koco Java, Berta Threcka, said while they only have a few positions open at the moment, they are always looking for more employees who actually want to work.

With so much competition for workers, keeping good people like Maycock does come at a cost. Koco Java said they are going to have to raise their menu prices to pay their employees more.

Still, from an insider's perspective, this business appears to be doing all the right things.

“They treat you good and there’s room to grow. So, no reason not to stay,” said Maycock.

Low pay is really the theme for "The Great Resignation." Koco Java also says that one of the biggest threats to getting new hires are all the larger companies that are able to raise their starting salaries. They say that's something that's just hard to compete with for smaller places like them.