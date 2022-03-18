PEWAUKEE, Wis.— In the current labor market, companies that hire seasonal workers and teenagers aren’t sure what will be in store this summer.

The Chocolate Factory is one of those companies, and said they are unsure of what lies ahead for them.

The Milwaukee-area chain ice cream and sandwich shop grows their workforce around 30% every summer.

Daniel Bingham scoops ice cream at the Pewaukee location. He said he hopes by the busy summer season he will have lots of coworkers ready to help.

“It is always nice when you have a full crew of people here to balance out the tasks and stuff; hopefully we get some new faces,” said Bingham.

Ownership partner Valera Smokvin said they never know exactly how many staff members they will have return for the season from year-to-year. Smokvin said that prompted the company to work extra hard to recruit for the upcoming season.

In an industry where many employees are high school and college students, Chocolate Factory adjusted their marketing to those age groups. That included taking to social media to advertise available jobs.

In addition, Smokvin said many teens today want more than a job: They want to know that the skills they learn now will help them in a future career.

“Many want to learn new skills like leadership,” said Smokvin. “You would be surprised how many young 18 year olds are leading a crew of seven with a line out the door, it is impressive. A lot of time they go on to have very successful careers in whatever they major in college or high school.”

Smokvin said through competitive pay and an emphasis on a pleasant working environment, Chocolate Factory works to retain as many seasonal employees year-to-year as possible, making the hiring and training process easier.