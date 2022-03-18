ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has responded after a recent performance by a high school drill team at Magic Kingdom prompted backlash and outrage.

​Earlier this week, the Port Neches-Groves High School marching band and drill team from Texas performed at the theme park.

During the performance, as the band played the school’s fight song called “Cherokee,” the drill team known as the “Indianettes“ chanted the lyrics, which include the line “scalp ‘em, Indians, scalp ‘em.”

Video of the drill team performing the chant on Main Street, U.S.A. was shared on social media.

Spectrum News reached out to Disney about the performance, and the company issued the following response.

“We regret this performance took place as it did not reflect the audition tape that was submitted,” Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said in a statement. “We have immediately put measure in place to ensure performances reflect the auditions.”

Disney did not, however, say what specific measures were implemented following the incident.

School groups have to submit an audition before being allowed to perform at Disney World. The chant by the PNG drill team was not part of their audition, according to Disney.

The school’s drill team has performed at Magic Kingdom several times in the past. Prior to this week, the team last performed at the park in 2020. During that performance, the students wore headdresses, according to pictures shared online. The headdresses were not allowed during this week’s performance.

Port Neches-Groves has been criticized in the past for its “Indian Spirit” mascot, which many have called culturally insensitive.

In recent years, Disney has been removing racist and negative cultural depictions from its attraction, including Jungle Cruise. On its Disney+ streaming platform, the company also added disclaimers to some of its older films such as “Peter Pan” and “Dumbo,” warning viewers about scene that include “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”