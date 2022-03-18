CLEVELAND — Captain Jeanette Lloyd says a GPS chart plotter is becoming common on modern boats, which are being showcased at the Cleveland Boat Show.

“Most of the new boats will be equipped with a chart plotter," Lloyd said.

Lloyd said that there’s been a boating boom since the pandemic started, and it’s not slowing down.

“What better way to social distance than out in Lake Erie and out on the water," Lloyd said.

Lloyd said you can actually buy a boat at the show. It was originally scheduled for January, but was moved to March due to the pandemic. She said there’s still time to buy a boat.

“Now, with it being March, we are bumped right up to spring launch. So now is the time to buy a boat," Lloyd said.

She said there is a shortage of outboards, but there will be some new ones on display.

“What they found was there were some outboards that were not being made quick enough," Lloyd said.

Lloyd said the show also preaches and teaches safety, and also skills like how to tie down your boat.