TEXAS — While the U.S. works on a strategic plan to eradicate the oil demand issue, gas prices have not let up and are steadily increasing around the world. And for Texas it’s no different.

Although it's just a slight drop from last week, AAA reported a 4 cent decrease in Texas’ average gas price. With $3.96 as the new statewide gas average, it’s still $1.32 more than last year.

According to AAA, El Paso drivers have the worst end of the stick, paying at least $4.16, while Amarillo motorists pay $3.67 on average.

Current gas prices are an additional financial strain while inflation remains high in the U.S., but AAA has seen a pause in the persistent rise — at least for right now, it said. March 11 set the record high in Texas' gas price average at $4.01 because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its effect on crude oil.

“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand. AAA expects prices to decline as they normally would after the summer, however, if crude remains high so will prices at the pump.”

