PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – If there’s one expense George Agovino knows, it’s diapers.

As a foster parent of four kids in diapers, he’s welcoming the news that Florida will make diapers tax-free starting in July.

“It may not be a lot, but it all adds up,” Agovino said.

Agovino is not only a foster parent but he also started the Fostering Change Foster Closet in Land O’ Lakes. It’s a place where foster families can get things like clothes, toys and essentials like diapers, a need George sees all of the time.

“Something as little as not having a tax is probably going to help more people than they already know,” Agovino said.

Running his charity since 2019, Agovino sees first-hand how expenses can affect families. He feels this tax break may be a big help for some families he works with.

“When you’re saving money on that, you’re using it on something else that you need. Like electric. The water bill. Food. If we’re saving on one, you can put it to the other,” Agovino said.

Families can spend hundreds of dollars a year on diapers for just one child.

The tax exemption in Florida will include single use diapers, reusable ones and inserts.

George hopes that means he’ll also be able to get more diapers donated.

“Maybe because there’s no tax on it, we’ll hopefully be able to get more donations, especially on bigger diapers,” Agovino said.

That hope is what keeps George going at his foster closet. As he says, a little bit of help, even a small tax break, can go a long way.

“You never know, something as little as a tax or a helping hand or something like that, you just don’t know how it’s going to affect somebody,” Agovino said.

Sen. Lauren Book (D) proposed the bill leading to this tax break, something she was trying to get passed since 2016.

It goes into effect on July 1 - but only lasts one year. The legislature will have to readdress it in next year’s budget to continue it.