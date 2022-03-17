ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As if doing your taxes isn't frustrating enough, this year the road to filing your return has even more obstacles in its path. One of the biggest ones involved staffing at the IRS. With a report at 20% drop in employees over the last two years, IRS official say they're still dealing with a backlog of 2021 tax returns.

“Yes, there is no doubt that we have staffing issues”, said IRS spokesperson Alejandra Castro, “and as a mater of fact, we are hiring about 5,000 workers to join the IRS.” Castros has another problem that could slow things up is mailing in your returns.

“Now more than ever we encourage taxpayers to avoid filing by paper if they can by all means.”, Castro said, “Filing electronically is the fastest. The safest way to get your tax return process in a timely manner.” For Jackson Hewitt tax preparer Jim Floyd, this is a busy time of year helping folks navigate their tax filings, but he says there is some very encouraging light at the end of this tunnel.

“If you owe a past due student loan, they’re not keeping your refund.”, Floyd said, “And people thought that the Advanced Child Tax Credit was gonna mean that they would get a lesser refund, but the reality is because the Child Tax Credit is fully refundable. Many of these people are getting much bigger refunds than they did last year.” So far, Floyd says he has seen ones that are between $1,000 and $10,000 more than last year. Experts say the key to getting what you might be owed this year isn’t by filing early – it's by filing accurately.