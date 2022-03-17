After two long years of pandemic restrictions, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day offers a chance to toast the Irish spirit at some of Maine’s best bars and restaurants.

So, grab your favorite green-colored shirt, your shamrock-shaped glasses and check out these six events happening across the state:

The Yard

82 Hanover St Suite 7, Portland

(207) 466-4040

Get ready to dance the night away during The Yard’s St. Patrick’s Day event. Doors open at noon and live music starts at 3 p.m. Make sure to get there before the main event, ‘Dueling Pianos,’ or you’ll have to pay a cover fee. Entry is free until 7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for this evening’s festivities on Eventbrite.

Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub

396 Fore St, Portland

(207) 772-2739

The party kicks off at Gritty’s at 10 a.m. with a holiday food and drink menu. Gritty’s special oatmeal stout will be on tap until supplies last, and the Kora Shriners’ Highlanders Bagpipe Band hits the stage at 3:30 p.m. For event details, visit the pub’s website.

RiRa’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

72 Commercial St, Portland

(207) 761-4446

It’s not St. Patrick’s Day, without a stop RiRa’s. The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. with the Paddy’s Day Plunge in support of the Portland Firefighters’ Children’s Burn Foundation. Stop by for a pint and enjoy live music all day. The Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band will be performing at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Can’t swing by the pub before work? Reserve your table for tonight on Resy.

Rollie’s Bar & Grill

37 Main St, Belfast

(207) 338-4502

Make your way through the Maine Celtic Celebration’s Ale Trail and stop for a pint at Rollie’s Bar and Grill. The Front St. Pub and the Nautilus in Belfast are also participating in the trail. Each location will be serving up a drink crafted for St. Patrick’s Day, as well as food and drink specials. Don’t forget to get your passport stamped.

High Tide Restaurant and Bar

5 South Main St, Brewer

(207) 989-3300

Grab a bite to eat and enjoy an afternoon show at High Tide in Brewer. The restaurant will have food and drink specials all day. The Uncrowned Kings will hit the stage starting at noon.

Jimmy The Greek’s

215 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach

(207) 934-7499

Keep the party going at Jimmy The Greek’s St. Paddy’s After Party. Don’t be fooled by ‘Greek’ in the name, Jimmy’s is serving up some serious St. Patrick’s Day fun with drink specials and live music. Travis, “The Barman,” hits the stage at 7 p.m. to play your favorite Irish pub songs and traditional Celtic music. Assemble your crew and RSVP on the event’s Facebook page.

Don’t want to go out on a Thursday? Turn on the crockpot and celebrate at home with this corned beef and cabbage recipe — don’t forget the music, too. Click the player below to listen to Spotify’s St. Patrick’s Day playlist.