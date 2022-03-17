DURHAM, N.C. — It's St. Patrick's Day, and for the first time in two years, celebrations in North Carolina are being held without restrictions.

What You Need To Know The Glass Jug Beer Lab has a location in Research Triangle Park and in Downtown Durham



On March 17, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to suspend indoor service



The Glass Jug Beer Lab has indoor and outdoor seating and does not require masks

Katy and Chris Creech are the owners of the Glass Jug Beer Lab that opened seven years ago in Durham's Research Triangle Park. During their annual "St.Paddy's Day Party" in 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all bars and restaurants to stop indoor services at 5 p.m. that day due to the increasing concern of COVID-19.

"The bar was just full of people trying to get one last drink before all the bars and restaurants closed down and we had last call at 5:45, and we had to take people's seats out from underneath them and bid them farewell for a few months," said Katy.

Luckily for the Creeches, the state considered breweries an essential business, which means they kept their bottle shop open for curbside orders.

"We would have pivoted. We would have found some way to keep employees and working together. We're just a strong team, and I believe our team could have figured something out," said Katy.

With the mask mandate recently dropped in Durham County just in time for St. Patrick's Day, they're able to hold their annual party that will feature food trucks, live music, and of course, Irish beer.

"It was a crazy couple of years with the pandemic, and we are so excited this St. Patrick's Day for the mask mandate to be lifted and have people back and a little more relaxed and enjoy St. Patrick's Day," said Katy.

It’s never too early for a cold one on Saint Patrick’s Day ☘️ 🌈 🍻



@GlassJug in #Durham is debuting their new Irish Red Beer today to celebrate! @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/7MrimBh8CM — Heather Fordham (@heatherfordham_) March 17, 2022

The Creeches, who are both UNC graduates, began homebrewing in college. They left their desk jobs to pursue brewing full time and open the Glass Jug Beer Lab in 2014. A few years later, in 2018, they expanded to add an on-site brewery and an outdoor beer garden.

"What sets us apart is because we have the ability to do these small batches in addition to our larger production flagship beers, we get to pivot, try new things and try experimental new hops and really get some fresh takes on things instead of doing what everyone else is doing," said Chris.

In March 2021, they opened their second location next to Downtown Durham's Central Park.

"We thought we were opening right as vaccines were rolling out, cases were dropping, we thought we were timing the end of the pandemic really well. Then, of course, the delta and omicron had their say," said Chris.

The Glass Jug Beer Lab rolls out a new beer each Wednesday. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, they will debut their latest "Shortest Road Irish Red" beer. In addition, they're offering the first beer they ever brewed: The Irish Dry Stout.

The St. Patrick's Day Party begins at 5 p.m.