EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion.

What You Need To Know

A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered to give students with various abilities the chance at a promising career



Stakes Manufacturing’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion



Cuyahoga East Vocational Education Consortium works with over 20 northeast Ohio schools to provide vocational job experiences for students

“Oftentimes, when you hear people talk ​about inclusive hiring, it stops with, you know, race, religion and sexual orientation and then disability just gets left out in the dark,” Seifert said.

Seifert, whose brother has fragile X, a genetic condition causing intellectual disability, said he knows people with disabilities can live fulfilling lives with the right opportunities and support.

“My brother is fragile X, and his employment and job has really been a life-changer for him. When he was younger, it gave him the ability to move out of his house, pay his rent, pay his own bills — everything that everybody wants,” Seifert said.

A majority of that support comes from the Cuyahoga East Vocational Education Consortium, a program that works with over 20 northeast Ohio schools to provide vocational job experiences for students.

Michael Krenisky is CEVEC’s job training coordinator. He works with students and the Stakes team to help set them up for success.

“My job is to accentuate his strengths and be able to find a role in the community where he’s not only going to thrive, but he’s going to enjoy and feel a part of his work,” Krenisky said.

Seifert said this diverse group of over 200 employees, including Matthew, makes Stakes a better place for everyone to work. He said he hopes their success can help break stigmas of what people with disabilities can and cannot do and be an example for other employers.

“We’re in a time right now where everybody’s talking about the great resignation, and it’s so hard to hire. You have this untapped workforce that’s ready to go to work. There’s a spectrum of abilities and everybody has different talents,” Seifert said.