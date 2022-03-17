The city of Oswego currently enforces an open container law, but a new proposal from Mayor Billy Barlow may change that in certain areas of the city.

Barlow has proposed creating a new "Social District" that would connect downtown businesses and outdoor common areas.

The new regulations would be in effect between June 1 and October 1, with the open container ordinance lifted between noon and 11:59 p.m. Bar and restaurant patrons would be able to carry their drinks from one establishment to another or to a public venue.

The district encompasses both sides of the Oswego River from Utica Street North to the harbor.

Wrights Landing, both river walks, Veterans Stage and Water Street Square are all included.

If approved by the Administrative Services Committee, the legislation would be put up for a public hearing before a final vote on approval on April 11.