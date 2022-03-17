Businesses in Niagara County can now apply for funding to rejuvenate their properties through the Local Facade Grant program.

The Niagara County Center for Economic Development says it’s making $3 million available for the American Rescue Plan Act to help businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.

The program will match up to $50,000 from area businesses, property owners or tenants looking to make permanent upgrades, including renovating their signs, lighting and walkways.

"In each community across the county, there is a central business district, with mainly small, local businesses, that serves as the commercial hub for that municipality," said Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres, Chairman of the Niagara County Economic Development Committee and architect of the NCFP. "This program is targeted to these commercial hubs for two reasons. First, these were often the small businesses that were hit particularly hard by the pandemic, that had to close when big box retailers stayed open and had to use any resources available to them just to stay afloat. This left them with little money for capital upgrades."

"Second, many of the commercial properties in these business districts hold tremendous potential to attract more consumers looking for a unique shopping experience, but need some capital investment to refresh the look and feel of the area. That’s where we hope the NCFP can step in."

Eligible applicants must have already been up and running prior to 2020. They must also be located in a regional business district and provide proof from elected leaders the project will help community development plans.

"We are very excited about the NCFP and believe there will be tremendous interest in the project, so we intend to hold a virtual information session at 6 p.m. April 5 that will allow for those interested to learn more about the program and what we hope to accomplish," said Andres. "Plus our Center for Economic Development team is always available to answer questions throughout this process."

A virtual information session is scheduled for April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Registration for the program is open through May 6 at Niagaracountybusiness.com.