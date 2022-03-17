NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Since opening in November, NEAT Coffee Bar has welcomed customers in search of both a cup of coffee and a convenient co-working space.

What You Need To Know NEAT Coffee Bar is a combination coffee house/co-working space in downtown New Port Richey



Owner Wayne Scott says business started out slow in the fall but has since picked up



Office service available include workspaces to rent, free wifi, and printer and copier access



Reporting from AllWork.Space predicts demand for co-working spaces will continue to grow after suffering a blow during the pandemic

"We want the professional services that they would expect in an office without the feel of being in an office and surrounded by cubicles and that sterile type of feel," said owner Wayne Scott.

Mingled with the sounds of espresso brewing and milk steaming, visitors to NEAT might hear voices talking business in one of the two workspaces that can be rented for the day or through a monthly membership that starts at $10.

"The goal of making it inexpensive is to cater to the small businesses and the entrepreneurs and people that don't really need a big office space with a big rental amount," Scott said.

Wifi is free and a copier/printer is available to use.

The digital media company AllWork.Space reports the co-working industry was hit hard by the pandemic but has since rebounded.

Among its predictions for 2022 is that more co-working spaces will begin expanding into suburbs and smaller towns. Scott said business started out slow at NEAT but demand has picked up recently as more people learn about it.

"Everybody that works for me, we're all remote," said Justin Tabb, owner of the digital media agency jptabb + Co. "We have to meet in various parts of the tri-county area, so it's really nice to be able to have a quick, easy, convenient place to sit down, get business done.

Tabb met with friend Brakki Brazzle in one of NEAT's workspaces recently to discuss a project.

"This is a dream come true," said Brazzle of the space. "It's a perfect location. The vibe, the atmosphere is amazing."

Christina Calle works with businesses on their branding and graphic design needs through her own small business, Calle Creative. She didn't rent a workspace but still came to NEAT to get some work done.

"It's spring break. My kids are home. I needed a break to really be able to have quiet space and focus on my client work to make sure I get all the detailing correct for them," Calle said.

Calle was just one of the entrepreneurs who told us the coffee bar's location is key.

"I know there's stuff over in Dade City and there's Clearwater, St. Pete, Sarasota, Tampa, but nothing here for us New Port Richey and Trinity workers," Calle said. "So I'm happy to find this place and to be able to come here and work."

Tabb said he's also found NEAT to be a great place to network with other business owners who could become collaborators in the future.