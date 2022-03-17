CHICOPEE, Mass. - City councilors are looking for more action from Walmart around concerns about multiple issues around their store including public safety.

“The Chicopee Walmart is known for being the number one in 9-1-1 calls in the country for over a decade now. It’s been a consistent problem for a long time,” Ward 6 city councilor Derek Dobosz said. “There’s also problems with trash and litter on the property, as well as some traffic flow issues, general safety issues.”

Dobosz said the City Council has held several meetings with Walmart in the past.

He said Walmart enacted a new security plan in 2019, but Dobosz doesn’t think they properly addressed the overall issue.

Walmart told Spectrum News 1 they have heard nothing from the City of Chicopee about any recent problems.

But on Tuesday night, city councilors passed an order to have Walmart be present at a future meeting to discuss the issues.

“At that meeting we’ll have Walmart officials, probably the manager, maybe some hire ups,” Dobosz said. “We’ll have the police chief, the fire chief, some other department heads there, as well as the (city council members).”

Shoppers also told us there are many concerns with traffic around the area, with some opting to park further away. While others said they drive out of town to shop at the safer store.