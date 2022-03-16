MILWAUKEE — Local florists are feeling the sting of increasing gas prices.

Mari Cucunato has been in the flower industry for 27 years. Cucunato opened Mari’s Flowers, Wine and Gifts without a loan or any grant money. Her positive attitude and perseverance helped keep her doors open, and that’s how she looks at the most recent challenges.

“First and foremost, it is always about the customer and consumer and my relationship with them. I want to maintain that relationship no matter what,” Cucunato said.

In the past two weeks, shipping costs for her to get products delivered have skyrocketed.

“We paid $200 just for freight to get this product in this morning,” Cucunato said.

Prior to the pandemic, Cucunato didn’t charge customers for local delivery, but she has since been forced to add a small delivery fee. So far, she is consuming the costs of the rising gas prices and has not raised those delivery rates.

“The consumer has to be aware that it does affect everyone and the small business people are just doing their best,” said Cucunato.

Time will tell what happens with the rising gas prices and if Cucunato will need to raise delivery rates, but until then she will keep following her passion.

“It is hard for the grocery stores to compete with us because my whole life that’s all I dedicated myself to flowers and design and the care of the product,” Cucunato said.

If you would like to learn more about her local flower shop, visit https://www.marisflowers.com.