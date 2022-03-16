MILWAUKEE — With more than one million visitors a year, it takes lots of people to keep the Milwaukee County Zoo running smoothly. Now, they are looking to hire.

The zoo needs about ​300 seasonal employees for the busy summer and fall seasons.

From high school students, to retirees, to teachers, they are looking to get the word out to anyone with available time this summer.

Andrew Stockel is the zoo’s business manager. He said they have a wide variety of different roles available to cater to different interests and skill sets.

“They range from forestry, horticulture, to also customer service jobs, ride operation, zipline, skyglider, ropes course and virtual attractions that we are going to have in 2022,” Stockel said.

In order to fill the open positions, the Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting two hiring events in the coming days.

The first event will be on March 23 and the second on March 30. They will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about the hiring event, as well as the positions available, visit the zoo’s hiring website.