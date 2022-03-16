CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Throughout the pandemic, consumers were struggling with shortages — everything from toilet paper to cream cheese.

While it may be frustrating for customers, some farmers are seeing a boost from those wanting to buy local.

What You Need To Know Shortages have been hitting consumers hard during the pandemic





Small City Farm operates on 3 acres inside Charlotte city limits





Through Small City Farm's CSA program, patrons can buy produce through a subscription service each season





The base subscription costs $400 for a season

Small City Farm in Charlotte has seen continued success through community-supported agriculture, or CSA.

Through a CSA program, members pay Kim Shaw, owner of Small City Farm, for produce upfront, before the seeds even go into the ground. That enables Shaw to plan better and rely on the money as the year goes on.

“The first silage tarps bought in 2019 were $195, and now they're $295,” Shaw said. “It's a big jump. Huge."

Shaw’s base CSA at Small City Farm costs $400 per season. The signup for the spring CSA ends April 1.

Shaw suggests that those who do not want to join a CSA look into shopping at farmers markets to help support local farmers and avoid supply chain problems at stores.