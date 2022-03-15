Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to seek authorization from federal health regulators for a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults 65 and older, sources familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

News of the decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

In order to provide maximum protection, a fourth dose would be added to the current COVID-19 vaccination series – which consists of two doses of the mRNA vaccine administered weeks apart as a primary regimen, plus a booster dose months later.

“We’re continuing to collect and assess all available data and we’re in continuous, open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a COVID-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves,” Pfizer spokesperson Jerica Pitts told the AP.

The development comes days after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine is needed to keep people protected against COVID-19.

“The way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now,” Boula told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer."

