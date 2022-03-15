HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — An early spring might feel like a breath of fresh air after the winter months, but it can cause massive headaches for local farmers.

What You Need To Know

”False Spring” tries to coax crops out before they’re ready, and the cold front that follows can be damaging

The Henderson County NC Cooperative Extension said the damage to local crops from this past weekend’s freeze is fairly minimal because it’s so early in the season

Local farmers are holding out hope that this year will be better than last year

Farmer Mike Stepp is no stranger to "false spring" and crashing temperatures. Farming runs in his family, and he is the owner of Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard in Hendersonville. His father gave him a word of advice that has stuck with him throughout his life.

“Through his career, he had lost more fruit in May than in any other month. Which … takes some people for a bit of a surprise,” Stepp said.

Early warm weather tries to coax the buds on his apple trees out before it is time, and the cold that soon follows can be damaging. Stepp said he lost 70% to 80% of his crops during last year’s big spring freeze. According to the Henderson County NC Cooperative Extension, the damage to local crops from this past weekend is fairly minimal because it’s so early in the season.



Stepp’s fruit made it through the recent freeze, but he estimates his crop will need to make it through another two months of potential temperature fluctuations.



“We’re going to have some fruit, we feel like. Year in and year out, we have little things that go on, but I don’t really worry about it. I quit doing that a long time ago,” Stepp said.



In the meantime, Stepp said he’s holding onto his faith in God and believing that soon, his trees will be covered in healthy apples.



