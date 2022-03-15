President Joe Biden will head to Europe next week to meet with other world leaders as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the White House announced Tuesday.

The president will also attend a "scheduled European Council summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence and address other challenges related to the conflict," she added.

Psaki's briefing came just minutes after the U.S. Mission to NATO said on Twitter that President Biden will travel to NATO headquarters in Brussels next week for an "extraordinary summit," which announced Tuesday afternoon by NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

Psaki declined to say where else Biden might travel while overseas, including the possibility of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but did not rule out such a sit-down either.

“We’re still finalizing the trip at this time,” she said. “Nothing on the table at this point in time, but the real focus right now is to meet with NATO partners in Brussels.”