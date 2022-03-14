CHARLOTTE, N.C — According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of diesel in North Carolina as of March 14 is $5.10. One month ago, the cost was $3.85. One year ago, the cost was $2.91.

Lin Touch got out of real estate this past August when he said home prices went sky high. He bought his truck and started hauling goods up and down the east coast, but diesel gas prices are becoming an issue.

“Every day it is jumping like 10 cents, 20 cents. I was like ‘Wow, when is this going to end?” Touch asked.



What You Need To Know

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of diesel in North Carolina as of March 14 is $1.25 more expensive than one month ago

Some companies are paying truck drivers more for each payload to offset higher gas prices

Lin Touch owns and operates his own truck and has also seen an increase in prices for his personal items, like clothes and food

It used to cost Touch $500 to fill up his tank. Now it is closer to $800, but he said the company he works for is paying drivers more for each payload.

“Just to offset the rising price. Hopefully to the point where I’m not going to, to where it would be too high to where I can’t be an owner operator anymore,” he said.

Touch said he is also paying more for personal items, like going out to eat and buying clothes for his son because prices are also going up on the goods he hauls. He doesn’t see prices going down any time soon.

“It is going to be a little bit harder, but I’m going to hang in there, try my best, see how long I can hang in there, and see how it goes,” Touch said.

As of March 14, AAA shows North Carolina’s average cost for a gallon of diesel is three cents cheaper than the national average.