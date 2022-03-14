SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Even at eight in the morning, the sprawling kitchen at Fresh Meals on Wheels of Sheboygan County is a flurry of activity.

Staff are making cookies, baking fish, and wrapping meals in plastic.

Fresh Meals On Wheels provides fresh, nutritious, homemade meals to senior, disabled and homebound customers.

Even Food Service Director and Registered Dietician, Grace Tesmer, gets in on the action by helping to make shamrock cookies.

Tesmer’s job is to make sure meal recipients get balanced, nutritious food. Recently though, as prices have gone up and supplies have gone down, that has become a more challenging task.

“Ever since COVID really started, we have been trying to think ahead. How can we serve all our clients, and not be short on supplies?” said Tesmer.

Everything from meat, to veggies has begun to cost more.

Fresh Meals on Wheels of Sheboygan County CEO Allison Thompson said food costs have gone up 30% for the organization compared to 2021.

She said it is especially concerning that many staple items cost more.

“Milk prices constantly going up, meat prices going up the most, even the paper trays we are putting our meals on,” said Thompson.

Rising fuel costs have also been a major cause for concern. Thompson added fuel and vehicle maintenance costs have risen 200% since the start of COVID.

Fresh Meals on Wheels of Sheboygan County has not had to raise the cost of meals for clients. However, they said they are relying largely on private donations to help offset the rising costs.

To learn how you can donate or volunteer, you can visit their website.