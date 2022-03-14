WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s been over three weeks since power went out in the Denholm building in downtown Worcester.

The building is home to local nonprofits, such as United Way of Central Massachusetts and Worcester Community Action Council, as well as regional offices for nonprofits like Big Brother Big Sister and Easterseals Massachusetts.

Earlier this month, Spectrum News 1 reported the power outage had displaced the WCAC indefinitely. The WCAC said the power went out on Feb. 23. The entire Denholm building is affected and the City inspector closed the building.

There is no timeline for when power will return to the building, according to Jim Hayes, chair of the Denholm’s Board of Trustees. Hayes said there was a transformer failure last month and as of Monday electrical contractors and National Grid are ​still doing testing at the building.

The Denholm building extends a downtown block from 484 to 500 Main St. and is across from City Hall.

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority met again in executive session on Friday to discuss ongoing negotiations for the acquisition of the building. The WRA has met in executive session several times since August 2021 to discuss the building’s acquisition.

Back in August, sources told Spectrum News 1 that several organizations had plans to move into the former Unum building.

Prior to ending the WRA’s public session, WRA member attorney Sumner "Tony" Tilton said Denholm building tenants are moving to the former Unum building on Chestnut Street and some organizations are moving to other places in Worcester. Tilton said several local foundations have put together a “substantial” pool of money to help the organizations who remain in the Denholm building to move out.

Tilton added only six organizations still occupy space in the building.

If the WRA acquires the building, it's uncertain what its plans are for the property.

The Denholm building was constructed in 1885 and the six-story, 200,000 square ft. building is believed to be home to the first escalators in the city, as well as the first building with electricity and air conditioning.