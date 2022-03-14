BANGOR — Developers of a proposed ski resort on Big Moose Mountain say costs are growing, with a ski lift costing $1 million more than it did six months ago.

Fluctuating material costs and shortages, a changed financial structure to fund the redevelopment and an upcoming public hearing are all contributing to delays, said Perry Williams, the developer.

The developer has a purchase and sale agreement with the owner of the property that has been extended 15 times, Williams said.

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission has approved a public hearing but no date has been scheduled, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The hearing might not happen until this summer, said Matthew Dieterich of James W. Sewall Co., which is handling permitting.