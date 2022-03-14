West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a pivotal Democratic vote in the evenly divided Senate, announced Monday that he will not support the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve on the board of the Federal Reserve, putting one of President Joe Biden's nominees in jeopardy.

"I have carefully reviewed Sarah Bloom Raskin’s qualifications and previous public statements," Manchin wrote in a statement. "Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs."

"I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board," he added.

Manchin previously opposed Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, citing "overtly partisan statements" she made in the past, which also rankled Republicans and led to universal opposition from the Senate GOP. Her nomination was later withdrawn, and she later joined the administration in a different role.

Without Manchin's support, Democrats would need at least one Republican to vote with them in order to confirm Raskin to serve as Vice Chair for Supervision at the Federal Reserve, a powerful regulatory role over the nation's banks.

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee have been holding up the nominations of all five of Biden's picks to serve on the Federal Reserve, including the re-nomination of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, because of their opposition to Raskin.

Raskin, a professor at Duke University Law School, has called for a more aggressive focus on addressing the financial risks of the climate crisis, which has rankled Republicans.

Last week, Politico reported that Republicans offered to advance all four of Biden's other nominees save for Raskin – and Manchin reportedly urged his party to take the deal.

"If they’re willing to move four out of five? Take it and run with it," the West Virginia moderate told Politico. "It’s a win. I’ll take a win any time I get it."

A White House official told Bloomberg that they are "working to line up the bipartisan support that [Raskin] deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position," calling her "one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated for the Fed."

In addition to Raskin and Powell, Biden nominated Lael Brainard to serve as Vice Chair of the Fed and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to serve on the Board of Governors.

If confirmed, Cook would be the first Black woman on the board in its history, while Jefferson would be just the fourth Black man to serve.

Raskin is married to Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager during former President Trump's second impeachment and a member of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.