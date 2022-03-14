OHIO — Giant Eagle is extending all of its perks through 2022 in response to rising grocery and gas prices.

Before, customers had about three months to redeem their perks. For it's fuelperks+ program, customers normally had 60 days. Now, those perks are good to use until the end of the year. This includes the company's myPerks program, as well as the GetGo AdvantagePAY program.

“Rising fuel costs present very real challenges for our communities, so we’re creating more opportunity for Giant Eagle customers to accumulate and redeem Perks by extending expiration through the end of 2022,” officials wrote in a press release.

According to AAA, the average gas price currently sits at $4.07 per gallon in Ohio. Nationally, it's much higher: $4.32.

Those enrolled in the AdvantagePAY program can save as much as 30 cents per stop, and the myPerks program allows customers to use the benefits as they see fit.

For more information on the programs, visit Giant Eagle's website.