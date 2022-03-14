GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it's business or leisure, Airbnb has managed to capture the attention and funds of travelers since the company was first born in 2007.

What You Need To Know

Justin Miller owns a dozen rental properties that are up for rent on Airbnb, and 10 of those properties are in Greensboro

Greensboro has proposed short-term rental regulations

Asheville, Raleigh and Wilmington are other cities that have imposed short-term rental regulations

Justin Miller is the president of Miller Rentals and Investments based in Greensboro. Miller has a dozen properties that are up for rent on Airbnb, almost all of those are in North Carolina.

It all started when Miller was traveling for work and hotels were getting too expensive. His first interaction with Airbnb was when he stayed with a young couple in South Carolina, on and off for months. That's when he decided to rent out an empty room he had back in his North Carolina home and where his business was first formed.

“Some of them are ones we own as a company, and many of the properties are also owned by the investors. Some that live in Texas, South Carolina, Florida, and they use it as a second home as much as they use it as an investment property,” Miller said.

Airbnb has also grabbed the attention of many cities. Greensboro will now join Asheville, Wilmington and Raleigh in tightening up on short-term rental regulations. These will be put into place to better serve property owners and renters alike.

“Ultimately, I think it’s good. There’s a lot of people in this industry that are just finding out like, 'oh, there’s money to be made in the real estate industry,' and so they just take a house and throw lipstick on the pig if you will and throw some furniture in and hope it rents. I think with regulation comes quality,” Miller said.

The short-term rental regulations apply to homes that rent for less than 30 days. The number of those rentals available continues to rise.

“We’ve grown to, in the city of Greensboro, if I’m not mistaken, close to 500 properties,” Miller said.

Most people choose properties from Airbnb because of location convenience, lower costs and the local experience, but that's not always the case.

“We had one incident where we had a group of college kids actually book this property, and they brought about 100 cars and lined the streets,” Miller said.

Parties and large gatherings are one of the biggest concerns addressed in the latest short-term rental regulations proposal.

That proposal also includes limitations on number of adults per bedroom, a two-night minimum stay, point-of-contact in case of property issues, the breakdown of in-home stay rentals and whole house rentals, along with zoning and lease permits.

“I am very for the part of having permits, because I think having that kind of regulation and knowing all downtown restricts college students from subletting their college unit to throw a party, which is a lot of times what happens,” Miller said.

The requirements that will be put into place are something most people look for when traveling, giving them a peace of mind and peace within the community.