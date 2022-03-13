CLEVELAND — Slyman's has a special place in Freddie Slyman’s heart. He said his family’s business first started in 1964 as a mom-and-pop operation. Now, more than 50 years later, it’s a staple in the community.
“It’s my life. It's a job, but it's also a great fulfillment in any complete sense as our family name," he said. "And it's amazing to be part of it all, really. It's a great opportunity to do this. And you know, I am really again honored and blessed to be part of it all."
As St. Patrick’s Day draws closer, he said it’s hard to ignore not only the impact of inflation as prices continue to increase, but the demand for corned beef this holiday.
“It’s really difficult and challenging to run the business and an operation like this because of food costs and everything else, you know, everyone is dealing with on both ends, for us and for the consumers and the customers,” he said.
The Consumer Price Index reported prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs increased by 1.2%. During the last year, the price of poultry fish and eggs increased by 13%, while beef increased by 16.2%.
He said the labor shortage is also concerning.
“It's befuddling, because I don't know how people are surviving and how are they paying their monthly bills? I mean, they're not getting free money from the government anymore," he said. "So, I mean, it's like a car payment. You have to eat, rent. I mean, clothing, take care of your family. I don't know how people are doing it.”
He said current times will only make his family stronger.
“It's a family run place, so you know, we're here. I mean, we're not relying on people to rely on ourselves,” he said.
He said his family is prepared for St. Patrick’s Day because the community is worth it.
