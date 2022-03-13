CLEVELAND — Slyman's has a special place in Freddie Slyman’s heart. He said his family’s business first started in 1964 as a mom-and-pop operation. Now, more than 50 years later, it’s a staple in the community.

“It’s my life. It's a job, but it's also a great fulfillment in any complete sense as our family name," he said. "And it's amazing to be part of it all, really. It's a great opportunity to do this. And you know, I am really again honored and blessed to be part of it all."