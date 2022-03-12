Ride share and self-employed drivers say they are struggling to deal with soaring gas prices.

What You Need To Know Self-employed drivers say they continue to have to raise rates





AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas is more than $4.25 in Florida





Uber officials say they are trying to help drivers with a gas discount

What used to cost maybe $10 to go from downtown to Altamonte Springs just a few months ago, has now doubled. For the drivers taking people to and from where they need to go, they’re seeing profits dip, as gas prices continue to rise.

Timothy Turner fills his 2018 Ford Explorer up every day — most recently for $63.01.

“That’s a lot,” he said, looking at his receipt. “That’s just insane that it takes that much money to fill my gas tank up.”

But that’s the cost of doing business these days for his Tymely Transportation. In the past month, his rates have gone up. About a month ago Turner would charge someone 10 miles and under only $10 for a ride. The rate for the same trip now is currently $15.

Before Turner started Tymely Transportation a few years ago, he was a ride share driver for both Uber and Lyft. He said he would earn about 63 cents a mile — his friends who still drive for those companies say they are making even less now.

Gas for drivers is an out-of-pocket expense.

“Oh my gosh,” Turner said, looking at a gas station charging $4.39 a gallon for regular gasoline. “It blows my mind gas prices have gotten the way they have gotten in the past month in a half.”

According to AAA the average gas price in the Orlando area a year ago was $2.85 a gallon for regular. A month ago, it was $3.44, and just a week ago the cost was $3.61.

As of Friday, gas was well over $4 a gallon.

If this trend continues and gas gets to $6 or $7 a gallon, Turner said he will have to seriously consider parking his business.

“Gas is just too high to drive,” he said. “I would have to charge someone $20, $30 for a ride for just a short 10 mile trip.”

Turner hopes reaching that point will take some time so his Tymely Transportation can continue to operate.

Earlier in the week SunRail reported ridership had increased with the rising gas prices. Officials with Lynx said they have not seen a dramatic increase in ridership recently, in fact, it still has not even reached pre-Covid numbers of 2019 when ridership was at its peak.

As for Uber, a spokesperson said: “We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cash back with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”