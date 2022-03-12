FITCHBURG, Wis. — Despite increased seafood costs as a result of the pandemic, Wisconsin fish fries offer something we all crave: A little normalcy and time-honored tradition.

For more than 40 years, fish fry has been a staple at Fitchburg’s Quivey’s Grove. Yet, during the two-years of the pandemic, they’ve felt like a fish out of water.

“A few years back, fish started going up. We used to have perch on our menu consistently every week. Pretzel-crusted perch is a namesake here,” said Caleb Percevecz. Quivey’s Grove’s manager.

Now he said that namesake perch was replaced with a high-quality whitefish because of the price.

“Their sources are so low, the demands are so high. It’s hard to find quality and when you do find quality the cost is outlandish,” he said.

Across Wisconsin, the impacts of the pandemic have caused all restaurants to adjust. Despite the challenges, customers are back to filling up on the tasty deep-fried delight.

“We have come out. We have landed on our feet. We are seeing a trend up in people and we are seeing a trend down in all the negative stuff that came from it,” said Percevecz.

Restaurants and their patrons alike are holding on to the glimmer of hope they can continue enjoying Wisconsin’s fish fry tradition.