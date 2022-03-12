CLEVELAND — Dave Umina is a co-founder of DeliverMeFood, where delivery drivers use their own cars and own gas to deliver an order to a customer from a restaurant.

What You Need To Know Gas prices are affecting how a delivery business operates



DeliverMeFood is increasing portion requirements instead of prices



The co-founder said it is better than increasing prices for delivery, since they have a percentage-based gratuity on every order

A 22-minute drive is about as far out as drivers usually go, so the food is still hot by delivery.

With a longer drive comes more gas use, but instead of increasing prices, Umina increased the minimum amount of food a customer has to order, depending on the delivery drive time.

“This order that we’re doing now, since it’s 20 minutes away, it requires a $75 or more order," Umina said.

He said this method helps offset higher gas costs without increasing delivery prices since a percentage-based gratuity is added on to every order.

“Our delivery charge remains the same to the customer, you just have to order more food," Umina said.

Umina also did it the last time gas prices went up. He said it helps retain customers, especially his regulars.

He said he plans for it to be temporary.

“As soon as the gas prices go down, we will lower the minimums for further out deliveries," Umina said.