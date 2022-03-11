Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen businesses facing many challenges — from managing the virus itself to supply chain issues and inflation.

"We're in what I consider to be the new normal, which is somewhat abnormal," said Bob Confer, president of Confer Plastics in North Tonawanda.

The past two years have been anything but normal for Confer, as he manages operations at the business his grandfather started nearly 50 years ago.

Confer Plastics makes things like pool ladders and spa cabinets, kayaks and more. The winter surge of COVID-19 meant more employees out of work, making it difficult to keep up.

During the pandemic, the company has utilized a COVID-19 administrator, and has prioritized health screenings and testing.

"We've had to manage every single case to make sure we weren't exposing people in the workplace, and making sure people were getting the proper care that's necessary outside of this building," he said.

The cost of doing business has risen significantly with inflation and supply chain issues facing the economy. The plastic beads they use made from natural gas have more than doubled in price since the start of the pandemic.

Other things they need like wooden pallets and boxes, even energy to power the plant, have gone up, too. That means higher prices for their customers.

"We want to explain every nuance to them, so that way they understand that it's not us trying to reaping more profits, it's us just trying to pass on the costs," he said.

The current conflict in Ukraine has also added to the uncertainty surrounding inflation.

"That really clouds up my crystal ball,” Confer said. “It was relatively easy to predict where inflation will head, so keeping up with that is tough.”

Amid all the turmoil of the last two years, the lead time it takes to fulfill their orders has grown because of the labor and supply chain issues they've faced.

"There's only so much you can do to catch up with those backlogs, especially with the demand as high as it is," he said.