Many places you drive by have signs advertising gas prices in the mid-$4 range. Prices have hit record average highs this week and it's starting to take a toll on wallets at the pump.

With life responsibilities ramping up and offices going back in person, it isn’t always an option to stay at home. So what are drivers to do?

While we might not be able to control gas prices, we can control our vehicles. There’s some things you can do to be as fuel efficient as possible.

Tony Masello, owner of Masello's Auto Service in Syracuse, said the biggest thing you should check is your tire pressure. Making sure tires are sufficiently filled is the easiest way to save money on gas.

While we all want to stay warm in the car during winter, cutting down on the amount of time you’re warming your car for a quick trip could save you money.

Another big one you might not expect is driving the speed limit.

“That’s a huge thing, because your car has an optimal fuel economy, and when you start doing 75, 80 miles an hour, that drops it a lot," Masello said.

As soon as the weather allows, removing snow tires can help, too. We're told they add extra drag to the car, hurting fuel efficiency.

There are also some things your local shop can help you with, like making sure built-up salt isn’t causing drag on your brakes, which slows down your wheels.

You can replace the air filter, since a dirty one restricts the flow of air heading into your motor. You can also take care of that check engine light and use the correct fuel for your car.

“Whatever your car manufacturer requires for your car, you want to use it," Masello said. "If you don’t need super unleaded, you don't want to use super unleaded. It’s expensive and it’ll actually give you less gas mileage if your car doesn’t need it."

Downloading a gas app can show you where the cheapest prices are in your area, so you’re getting the best deal possible, even if you’re just saving $0.10-0.20.