WORCESTER, Mass. - The parking garage at Polar Park is just about finished and just in time for the baseball season.

Danielle Skilling with construction manager Gilbane-Hunt told the Worcester Redevelopment Authority on Friday morning the garage is “95% completed.”

The City said the garage is in “good shape” for the start of the Worcester Red Sox season and a temporary certificate of occupancy has been issued.

A permanent certificate is expected later this spring, after construction crews check off a few items delayed by a supply shortage.

The construction of the 350-space parking garage was originally expected to be done and in use last fall.

The garage is near Polar Park’s Gate D entrance, across from Madison Street.