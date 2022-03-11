PRESQUE ISLE — A program that trains loggers in northern Maine has received $1 million in federal funding to expand.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden said Thursday the Mechanized Logging Operations Training Program that Northern Maine Community College runs has received the money. Golden submitted the proposal as a Community Project Funding request on behalf of the East Millinocket Fire Department.

The funding will allow the college to expand the program, Golden said. It trains students to operate harvesting equipment and offers training for graduates to earn a commercial driver's license, he said.

Golden said expanding the program is "key to addressing the workforce shortage in our logging industry and will help more Mainers to get good-paying jobs that allow them to stay in rural communities across our state.”