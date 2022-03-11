AUSTIN, Texas — Without enough certified Open Water Lifeguards, the Barton Springs Pool will close two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday, March 21.

Thursday’s regular cleaning closure from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. will resume. For alternative swimming locations, click here.

During the 2020 spring break, the Aquatic Division stopped training and onboarding to aid in limiting the virus' spread. The following spring, training returned. With only 100 certified lifeguards on payroll, it’s a challenge to get around the shortage.

Barton Springs Pool helps with training, but only has 23 certified guards, so the Aquatic Division felt it best to move forward with the closures.

According to the City of Austin, these closures "will continue until a sufficient number of guards can be hired, trained and certified. These closures will not affect the 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. swim times, which will remain ‘swim at your own risk.’"

A hiring fair for lifeguards as young as 15 will be held on three days at different locations.

Hiring Fair for Ages 15+ Free Pizza 🍕

📌 We're hiring hundreds of lifeguards, summer camp counselors and other positions starting at $15 per hour!

👉 More info: https://t.co/JjgxwIpbZH pic.twitter.com/Pgi66MoksM — Austin Parks & Rec (@AustinCityParks) March 9, 2022

To be a lifeguard, apply here.