The future of new vehicles is moving toward electric, according to Argonne National Laboratory, which reports hybrid-electric vehicle sales increased by 37% in January, compared to January 2021.

It said plug-in vehicle sales jumped 64% in the same time period. But as sales go up, some wonder when prices will come down for the vehicles.

Hans Hendrick, an automotive technology instructor, teaches classes at Herkimer BOCES. He’s had an interest in the automotive industry since he was a kid. Hendrick said he built the first car he drove.

“It’s not just my employment, it’s my hobby. So when I go home, I’m doing the same thing, and on weekends, I’m messing around with motors or boats or anything. So it’s a constant thing,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick said prices of electric vehicles have come down quite a bit recently.

“The price points on them are coming down, just like anything that’s mass-produced, it’s coming down,” he said.

According to Kelley Blue Book, in November 2021, the average transaction prices are as follows:

The average price for a compact car was $25,650

The average price for a compact SUV/crossover was $33,392

The average transaction price for an electric vehicle was $56,437

There are other expenses with electric vehicles, but Hendrick said those prices are coming down, too.

“The price point is coming down. The battery replacement is down 89% in the last decade, down to about, on average, $6,500-$6,700 for a cell, and they’re gonna last upwards of 20 years, depending on use and where you’re driving it,” said Hendrick. “I’m just about sold on thinking about getting the new Ford pickup, an electric. Like I said, I kind of fool around with projects at home, so I’m gonna put a hydroelectric plant into my house and put a quick charger on that.”