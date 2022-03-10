WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — An Allenton-based trucking company is taking a unique approach to recruit drivers. It comes at a time when demand for drivers is sky high.

Kreilkamp Trucking has partnered with Moraine Park Technical College’s West Bend campus for a new type of driver training. Rather than going through outside training before starting the job, new drivers go through training at the college campus, while getting paid.

Kreilkamp’s Recruitment Manager Emily Sheely said it has made a difference in attracting new drivers.

“Our program is a paid program. Day one you are an employee earning a daily wage. You are not having any expense up front,” said Sheely. “There are a lot of trucking schools you can go to bu t[you] have to pay for it up front. We have our students pay for it after they have graduated and they have a guaranteed job with us.”

It is something that has attracted students to enter the field. Paul Lindl is in the process of learning to drive a truck for the company. He said the guarantee of a job makes the training process worthwhile.

“It’s a good paying job and something I have always thought about doing,” said Lindl.

Through the agreement with Moraine Park Technical College, Kreilkamp provides the equipment, like trucks, for training while Moraine Park provides the instructors.

Additionally, students must commit to working for Kreilkamp for at least two years after graduation in order to take part in the training. ​​