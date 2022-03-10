WORCESTER, Mass. - New housing units in the historic Walker Shoe factory on Water Street in Worcester are open.

Walker Lofts is a 62-unit apartment complex in the 150-year-old former factory in the city’s Canal District.

There are market rate studios, one bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

Developer Anthony Rossi said his goal was to hire as many local people for the project as possible and he’s doing the same for his other projects in the city.

“We hired a lot of Worcester people in this building. That was our objective. I said this at the beginning that I want to hire as many Worcester people as possible and its worked,” Rossi said. “We have a great team and it’s going to move forward in that direction for the other projects we have.”

Rossi’s other Worcester projects are on Hermon Street, Sudbury street, and Harvard Place.