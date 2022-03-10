The city of Portland is launching an initiative to help residents, including renters, access renewable energy savings and lower their carbon footprints.

Portland announced in a press release that it will work with the large Maine solar company ReVision Energy on the “Electrify Everything!” program, which was first announced last fall as part of the city’s climate change efforts.

ReVision will offer all Portland residents $500 off solar installations, $250 off air-source heat pumps and heat-pump water heaters, and $250 off home electric vehicle chargers. The company will also give $3,000 discounts on solar installations to up to 20 low- and middle-income families.

Efficiency Maine already offers steep discounts on heat pumps and other similar upgrades. Portland, which is only covering marketing costs for the ReVision program, said it hopes the combination of existing rebates will make it affordable for more residents to use these options.

The program also offers “community solar” options for renters or those who cannot add new infrastructure to their homes. ReVision will help Portland residents who are Central Maine Power customers subscribe to savings from solar arrays or buy an ownership stake in a project.

Interested residents should contact ReVision for a consultation or sign up through the city’s website by Sept. 1.

The city said in a news release that it wants the new program to be a single resource for residents to learn more about how to reduce their emissions and save money in the process, particularly in times of fossil fuel-driven price spikes.

“When we go solar, switch to heat pumps and electric vehicles, and weatherize our buildings, we're fighting climate change and rejecting fossil fuel interests like those driving the crisis in Ukraine,” said Portland city councilor Andrew Zarro, who chairs the council’s sustainability committee, in the release.

The city’s climate plan with South Portland aims to reduce both cities’ overall emissions 80% over 2017 levels by 2050, while replacing 80% of residential fossil fuel heating systems. Buildings, particularly home heating, account for 60% of Portland’s emissions.