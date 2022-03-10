ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Regional Transit Service says historically high gas prices have not yet had an impact on public transportation.

According to a representative with RTS, it is not making any changes, nor is it reducing service or hours at this time. The official says RTS purchases fuel differently than the average traveler, so there is little to no impact on its ability to provide service.

That said, RTS has historically seen an increase in people using public transportation during a gas price spike. However, that has not been the case this time.

RTS says it could be due to the pandemic and more people working from home. But it also says an increase in ridership could still happen and it will monitor the situation.