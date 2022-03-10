WAUKESHA, Wis. — Adam Neville has been in the moving business for nearly 20 years. He started his career in 2003.

He’s completed thousands of moves in that time, sometimes doing multiple runs every day, depending on the size of the move.

“It varies. I could do one that takes 10 hours, or three or four that take two or three hours a piece,” Neville told Spectrum News 1’s Andrew Havranek during his second move of the day Thursday.

That move, Neville said, would take about five hours.

In the nearly 20 years moving people out of old and into new homes, Neville has seen gas prices fluctuate a lot.

It costs a lot to fill up the standard 26-foot truck, which is used for most moves.

“The last time I filled up, it was almost empty, and it cost me about 300 bucks,” Neville said.

According to AAA, the average cost of diesel fuel in Wisconsin on Thursday was $4.75 per gallon, up more than 90 cents than the average a week before.

Of course, that expense is the responsibility of the company, not Neville and other movers.

With 28 of those trucks in his fleet, Cody Napoli, the assistant operations manager with Two Men and a Truck’s location in Wauwatosa, said things can get really expensive.

“Fuel is something that is very important; it’s a big cost when it comes to business, so definitely these costs have been impacting it,” Napoli said.

Despite the high cost, fuel hasn’t impacted his team too much, just yet.

However, it has changed how Napoli and his crews schedule pick ups and drop offs.

“[We are] trying to find moves that are within the same location, if we have a move that ends in Green Bay, trying to find another move that starts there, so they’re not necessarily having to drive so far to get to their next move,” Napoli said. “[We are] trying to find ways to cut drive time down is something we’ve been working on the past couple of weeks here.”

Neville said they’ve always tried to make things as efficient as possible when it comes to scheduling.

Regardless of what gas and diesel fuel costs, Neville said there is one constant that remains the same, and that is moving customers’ belongings safely from one location to another, and sometimes that means rolling with the punches and the pain at the pump.